ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $1,002,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 258,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.68.

NOW opened at $470.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a PE ratio of 133.38, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $542.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.62. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.16 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

