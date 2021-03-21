Shadows Price Hits $2.42 on Major Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Shadows coin can now be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00004208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Shadows has a total market cap of $17.77 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.14 or 0.00459748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00064758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00141233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.65 or 0.00719983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00074447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,350,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

