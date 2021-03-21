Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will report $160.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.10 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $143.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $736.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $673.40 million to $773.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $950.29 million, with estimates ranging from $907.20 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of SHAK opened at $122.43 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.73, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.95.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,265 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,343,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Shake Shack by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,946,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,022.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 135,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

