Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of SHAK opened at $122.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.95. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,931,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,265 shares of company stock worth $42,582,014 over the last three months. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Shake Shack by 13.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 296.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.