ShareToken Hits Market Cap of $162.54 Million (SHR)

ShareToken (CURRENCY:SHR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. ShareToken has a market cap of $162.54 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of ShareToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ShareToken has traded up 75% against the dollar. One ShareToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.



About ShareToken

ShareToken (SHR) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. ShareToken’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,245,328 coins. ShareToken’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShareToken is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ShareToken is medium.com/ShareRing . The official website for ShareToken is sharering.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

