Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $7.41 or 0.00012828 BTC on major exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $164,615.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.25 or 0.00459019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00063697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00141323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00056737 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.46 or 0.00701654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00073259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.