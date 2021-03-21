SHIELD Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. SHIELD has a market cap of $382,081.22 and $73.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,307.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,779.98 or 0.03106009 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.00 or 0.00340270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $523.24 or 0.00913041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.69 or 0.00406041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.60 or 0.00351789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00257604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020868 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars.

