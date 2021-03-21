SHIELD (XSH) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $374,353.22 and $172.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,121.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,767.69 or 0.03149741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.27 or 0.00346165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.58 or 0.00925814 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.56 or 0.00414381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.79 or 0.00355991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.43 or 0.00262694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00021438 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

