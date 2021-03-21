ShipChain (SHIP) Trading 92.7% Higher Over Last Week

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $16.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 92.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00051062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.18 or 0.00641573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00068722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00024147 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

