ShowHand Hits Market Cap of $100,265.67 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ShowHand has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $100,265.67 and approximately $527.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.11 or 0.00645974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00024349 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShowHand Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

