SHPING (SHPING) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. SHPING has a total market cap of $113,024.61 and approximately $21,422.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHPING has traded flat against the dollar. One SHPING token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SHPING Token Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

