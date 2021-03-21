Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $431.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report $431.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $476.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $406.21 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $362.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBNY. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $238.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.76 and its 200-day moving average is $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $249.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

