Simple Software Solutions Price Tops $0.0600 on Top Exchanges (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $162,086.38 and $416.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 40.6% lower against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Simple Software Solutions

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,700,282 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

