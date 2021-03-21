SingularityNET One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.32 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $239.81 million and $2.32 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00051313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.68 or 0.00645686 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00068952 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024381 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,683,217 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.