SingularityNET One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.32 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $239.81 million and $2.32 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00051313 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015265 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.68 or 0.00645686 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00068952 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001024 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024381 BTC.
- Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.
About SingularityNET
Buying and Selling SingularityNET
