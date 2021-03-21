Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,338,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,596 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Sirius XM worth $21,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.08 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

