Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will post sales of $44.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.95 million to $65.30 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $102.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $908.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $815.62 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

SIX opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.