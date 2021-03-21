Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,597,000 after acquiring an additional 131,433 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,981,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,659,000 after buying an additional 31,310 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,780,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,153,000 after buying an additional 160,135 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,427,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

