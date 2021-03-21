Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Head to Head Survey

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skillz and Park City Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Park City Group $20.04 million 6.38 $1.59 million N/A N/A

Park City Group has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Skillz and Park City Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 2 5 0 2.71 Park City Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Skillz presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Skillz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than Park City Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz N/A N/A N/A Park City Group 9.63% 4.63% 3.69%

Summary

Park City Group beats Skillz on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

