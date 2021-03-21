Skycoin (SKY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.28 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00004541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $52.63 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.14 or 0.00457571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00064466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00139845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00057905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.50 or 0.00703241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

