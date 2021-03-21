Small Love Potion 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.91 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for about $0.0704 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $1.91 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.69 or 0.00459325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00064474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00143114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.10 or 0.00695183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00074734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

