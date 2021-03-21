SmartMesh (SMT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.32 Million

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $12.76 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00051291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00015219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00646645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00069030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024330 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SmartMesh Token Profile

SmartMesh (SMT) is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.