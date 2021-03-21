Smartshare (SSP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $227,201.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Smartshare has a market cap of $1.63 million and $227,201.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 51% higher against the dollar. One Smartshare token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.