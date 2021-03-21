SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

Several research firms recently commented on SNCAF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.50 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of SNCAF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

