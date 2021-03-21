Snetwork Price Tops $0.0131 on Major Exchanges (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Snetwork token can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Snetwork has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Snetwork has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $564,073.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Snetwork Profile

Snetwork is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,159,082 tokens. Snetwork’s official website is www.snetwork.io . Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

Snetwork Token Trading

