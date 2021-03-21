SnowSwap (SNOW) Achieves Market Cap of $15.20 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $49.90 or 0.00085792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $15.20 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.57 or 0.00459987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00064174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00140333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00056960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.00704620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00073206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,500 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

