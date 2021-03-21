Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

SQM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

NYSE:SQM traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 63,937 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 109,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $2,956,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

