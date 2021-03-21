Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOI. B. Riley increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE SOI traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,707. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $590.62 million, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. On average, analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $258,645.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

