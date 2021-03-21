Sologenic (SOLO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.85 Million

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $244.56 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.86 or 0.00458881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00064577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00140287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00057708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00706291 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00073878 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,642 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

