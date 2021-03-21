SOMESING Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One SOMESING token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $22.07 million and approximately $72.69 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 71.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.36 or 0.00460906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00139009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.23 or 0.00706520 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00073841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

