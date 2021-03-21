SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.11. SP Plus reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SP shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SP Plus by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 249.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. SP Plus has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $36.71.

SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

