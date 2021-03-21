Space Cow Boy (SCB) Hits One Day Volume of $36,506.00

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $515,514.50 and approximately $36,506.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for $16.70 or 0.00028846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00461661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00064414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00140947 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.32 or 0.00708647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00073243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 87,618 coins and its circulating supply is 30,865 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.