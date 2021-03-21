Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Tops One Day Volume of $1,055.00

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 111.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Sparkle Loyalty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 597.5% higher against the dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $303,262.78 and approximately $1,055.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.96 or 0.00460604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00138281 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00055703 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.61 or 0.00714755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00074138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Token Profile

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 tokens. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

Sparkle Loyalty Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

