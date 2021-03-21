SparkPoint (SRK) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $176.01 million and $12.29 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00017212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.02 or 0.00640447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00068754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00024013 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,418,352 coins and its circulating supply is 7,935,114,390 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.