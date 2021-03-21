Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Trading Up 18.6% Over Last Week

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $81.49 million and approximately $19.70 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.57 or 0.00459987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00064174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00140333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00056960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.00704620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00073206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,054,018 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,053,636 tokens. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

