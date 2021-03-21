SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Holdings Lowered by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 713.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.71. 312,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,527. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.56.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

