Spectiv (SIG) Hits Market Cap of $30,342.61

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00051396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00015029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.50 or 0.00650484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00069097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00024614 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.