Spectrecoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00057143 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.65 or 0.00243479 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002046 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00016993 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

