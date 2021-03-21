Spectrecoin Trading 5.7% Higher This Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00056416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00240298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002076 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00015537 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

