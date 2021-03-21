Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00057143 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.65 or 0.00243479 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002046 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00016993 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

