Spectrum (SPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $36,365.27

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $36,365.27 and approximately $2,489.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.16 or 0.00339318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

