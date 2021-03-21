Sport and Leisure Price Tops $0.0966 (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sport and Leisure has a market cap of $65.56 million and $730,425.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008953 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00154630 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

SNL is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

