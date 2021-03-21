SRS Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 117,957 Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,957 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,882,000. Zendesk accounts for approximately 0.3% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Zendesk as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

ZEN traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.48. 2,672,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,889. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.94. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,579 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,892. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

