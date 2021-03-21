SRS Investment Management LLC Has $185.97 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 3.1% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Booking worth $185,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 309,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,120,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,188.11.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $59.21 on Friday, hitting $2,287.74. The stock had a trading volume of 637,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,234.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2,015.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,469.58. The company has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

