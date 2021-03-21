SRS Investment Management LLC Has $97.42 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

SRS Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,091,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,666,383 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International accounts for approximately 1.6% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of MGM Resorts International worth $97,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,931,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,150,687. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $255,896.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,108.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

