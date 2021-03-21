SRS Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,498 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 2.0% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $122,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.59.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $488.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,412. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $496.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $454.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

