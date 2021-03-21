StableUSD (USDS) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular exchanges. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00051062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.18 or 0.00641573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00068722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00024147 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

