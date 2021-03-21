Stakinglab Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,337.38 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Stakinglab token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $2,337.38 and $30.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00039088 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001805 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003011 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 134.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

