Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCBFY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

SCBFY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

