Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCBFY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

SCBFY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

