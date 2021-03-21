Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.26% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 572.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 399.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $981.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

