Starbase (STAR) Market Capitalization Tops $468,884.75

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 63% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Starbase token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded 236.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $468,884.75 and approximately $1,354.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00016128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.06 or 0.00647593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00068873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024282 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

